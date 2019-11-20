FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next cold front arrives late Friday into Saturday with rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We enjoyed another gorgeous November day Wednesday, although some areas around metro Baton Rouge had to deal with low-level smoke during the afternoon. In some instances, the smoke was from cane field burning, but a heavy plume over parts of Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes was the product of a controlled burn in central Livingston Parish.
The forecast stays dry Thursday, although clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Thursday begins with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog, with daybreak temperatures in the low 50s for the capital area. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s across the area, even with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and it will be breezy at times as well. Yet even with the clouds, the region will remain dry.
Our next cold front is still scheduled to deliver rains late Friday into early Saturday. Friday starts out mostly cloudy to cloudy with sunrise temperatures in the low 60s, but the morning should be mainly dry. Rain chances start to slowly climb during the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Rain is likely across the WAFB region before midnight as the cold front sweeps into the area from the northwest.
Although the Storm Team can’t rule out a few thunderstorms with the front, severe storms are not a concern. As for rainfall, most WAFB communities will receive less than 0.5” of rain, so flooding is not a concern either.
Our latest guidance suggests scattered, mainly light rains will continue past sunrise Saturday, with most of the rains winding down by mid to late morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s around midnight prior to the front’s passage and then trend downward for the better part of the day. Temperatures may slip into the upper 50s during the morning and then rebound into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon under clearing skies.
Tiger tailgaters should get to enjoy sunshine even with the cooler afternoon temperatures. Game time temperatures will be in the 50s.
The First Alert forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday, with morning starts in the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s both days. Sadly, the dry-out doesn’t last long, with rain returning to the area Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to our next cold front. Unfortunately, rather than a nice clear-out following the Tuesday/Wednesday frontal passage, the current Storm Team forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and into the weekend keeps scattered rains in the weather outlook.
Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Sebastien reminds us there are still ten days left in the official 2019 Hurricane Season. Sebastien has begun its turn to the north and northeast and will remain over the open water and be no threat to land. The latest National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Sebastien to develop peak sustained winds of 70 mph Thursday, with a transition to a post-tropical storm Friday.
