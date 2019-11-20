Firefighters rescue person from car submerged in pond

Officials with St. George Fire say they were called out to the 600 block of Gardere Lane around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 about a car submerged in a pond. Three firefighters got into the water and found the driver still in the car. Firefighters broke a window and were able to pull the driver out to safety, officials say. More firefighter searched the rest of the car to confirm no one else was inside.