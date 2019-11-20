Firefighters rescue person from car submerged in pond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the St. George Fire Department rescued a person from a submerged car Tuesday night.
Officials with St. George Fire say they were called out to the 600 block of Gardere Lane around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 about a car submerged in a pond. Three firefighters got into the water and found the driver still in the car. Firefighters broke a window and were able to pull the driver out to safety, officials say. More firefighter searched the rest of the car to confirm no one else was inside.
Once out of the pond, the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
