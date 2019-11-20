DNA testing played major role in Derrick Todd Lee case, EBR District Attorney’s Office says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB learned a very interesting detail Wednesday, Nov. 20 about the case of serial killer, Derrick Todd Lee, when Dana Cummings from the EBR District Attorney’s Office spoke at the Baton Rouge Press Club.
She says law enforcement spent a year believing the suspect to be a white man in a white truck. However, she says only after they sent a DNA profile off to Florida did they get a major break in the case.
“It did open the investigation up. It was like before, they had not considered anybody. They weren’t taking samples from black individuals, and then that opened it up,” Cummings said.
Cummings says Derrick Todd Lee had been on law enforcement’s radar, but had been ruled out at first because of his race.
