Countown on for CFP Championship in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The countdown is on for one of the biggest sporting events in college football to be held right here in New Orleans in 54 days. A whole weekend’s worth of activities are planned for the College Football Championship game in mid January.
It is the most coveted trophies in all of college football and there will be a big battle here in the Superdome to see who wins it on January 13 and the build up has begun.
Representatives from the College Football Playoff association and local sports groups gathered in the dome to announce three days worth of activities associated with the college football playoff game.
In addition to the big game there will be three days worth of concerts and football experiences from the Convention Center to Woldenberg Park to Champions Square featuring groups like Trombone Shorty, Tim McGraw , Meghan Trainor and many others.
Landing this event was no gimme.
“New Orleans was in a competitive situation to land this game, and worked hard...it’s a great honor for the city to be awarded this game,” said Bill Hancock, with the College Football Playoff.
Right now LSU is ranked number one in the CFP rankings but there is no guarantee at this point they will be in the championship game, but officials say chances look good.
The battle for the college football championship trophy is coming back to New Orleans for the first time in eight years.
The CFP has donated $3 million for various teacher stipends and activities in New Orleans. Other entertainers coming in include Judah and the Lion, Bastille and Lauren Daigle.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.