Cheese Nips recalled due to potential presence of plastic pieces

(WAFB) - A recall has been issued for Cheese Nips due to the presence of yellow plastic pieces.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Wednesday, Nov. 20. Mondelez Global, llc is recalling the 11 oz boxes of Cheese Nips due to the possible presence of small, food-grade, yellow plastic pieces that came from a dough scraper that was used in the production of some of the product. The company discovered the issue after some yellow pieces of plastic were found on the manufacturing equipment, the FDA says.
The recall is limited to these Cheese Nips. They were sold at stores nationwide.
The FDA says there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses with this recall.
Customers who have bought the affected Cheese Nips should not eat them and throw them away. Those with questions can call 1-844-366-1171 24 hours a day.
