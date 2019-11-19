Teen girl reported missing from Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -NOPD officers are seeking assistance from the public in locating 17-year-old Bria Matthews, who was reported missing from the 3400 block of Dickens Drive.
She was last seen around 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 attired in a gray sweater and blue jeans.
She is about 5’2” tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has long honey blonde straight hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bria Matthews is asked to notify Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
