Suspect wanted after robbing local credit union

Authorities sharing surveillance camera video, photos of robber and his suspected getaway vehicle

This surveillance camera photo shows the pink-masked gunman who robbed the WESLA Federal Credit Union location in the 2900 block of Williamson Way in Shreveport that was reported at 10:48 a.m. Nov. 18, authorities say. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Danielle Scruggs and Curtis Heyen | November 18, 2019 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 2:24 PM
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed the WESLA Federal Credit Union location at 2921 Williamson Way in Shreveport about 10:48 a.m. Monday.

Investigators suspect the gunman who robbed a Shreveport credit union Nov. 18 was dropped off by a light-colored, four-door Dodge SUV, possibly a Caliber, a short distance from the business. The vehicle may have waited down the road and picked up the robber after the holdup, they said.
And surveillance cameras caught the pink-masked gunman in the act, authorities say.

Authorities suspect this Urban Camo mask was dropped by the gunman who tripped several times in the parking lot of a Shreveport credit union after robbing the financial institution the morning of Nov. 18.
The man who stands 5′8″ to 6′ tall also was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes set off by neon yellow gloves while brandishing a handgun, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the business eastbound on Williamson Way, tripping several times in the parking lot and dropping cash and an Urban Camo mask.”

Investigators believe the robber had been dropped off by a light-colored, four-door Dodge SUV, possibly a Caliber, a short distance from the credit union. That same vehicle may have waited down the road and picked up the robber after the holdup, they said.

Authorities also are investigating whether the armed robbery is related to a similar incident earlier Monday morning at a Gibsland Bank & Trust branch in Shreveport.

Someone matching the description of the credit union robber tried to get into the bank in the 3400 block of Line Avenue, but employees locked the doors.

The FBI is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with its investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call sheriff’s Detective Vincent Jackson at (318) 675-2170.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app. The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will keep you updated on air, online and in the app as details become available.

CPSO investigates bank robbery

Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 18, 2019

