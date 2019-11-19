Smell smoke? Sugar cane burning in WBR Parish; wind brings smell to BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Smoke could be seen and smelled in the Baton Rouge area on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 19.
WAFB started getting reports just before noon about the presence of smoke in the area. One viewer reported seeing smoke off Airline Highway.
West Baton Rouge Parish fire officials say that sugar cane fields were being burned in the area. The agency also said it had not received calls about the smoke.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson, Curt Monte, says their fire department has not received any complaints of the sugar cane burning being out of control. It’s believed wind moved the smoke into the Baton Rouge area from West Baton Rouge Parish.
He says BRFD has not received reports any calls about fires at other locations.
