Skelton named SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton was named the SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Jackson State.
Skelton was 12-of-23 for 133 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 21 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the Jags’ 40-34 victory over the Tigers. This was Skelton’s second SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.
RELATED STORIES:
He shared the award with Alabama A&M quarterback Jordan Bentley.
____________
Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.