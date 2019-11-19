Skelton named SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Skelton named SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 19, 2019 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 11:25 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton was named the SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Jackson State.

Skelton was 12-of-23 for 133 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 21 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the Jags’ 40-34 victory over the Tigers. This was Skelton’s second SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

He shared the award with Alabama A&M quarterback Jordan Bentley.

