Seniors in Baker treated to Thanksgiving lunch

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Seniors in Baker got treated to a nice Thanksgiving lunch Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The Senior Citizens Appreciation Thanksgiving Luncheon took place Tuesday at the Baker Municipal Center. Mayor Darnell Waites and Councilwoman Chauna Banks put the event on to honor the seniors in the area.
“They start coming in early. It’s an opportunity to get them out of the house and just have a good time, and I just love that part of it there,” said Mayor Waites.
“We just want to pour our love on them, our Thanksgiving on them, and kind of segue into the holidays with this event,” Banks said.
The Capital Area United Way CEO spoke to the seniors at the lunch.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.