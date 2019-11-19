Plans for Amazon distribution center at old Cortana Mall reportedly moving forward

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plans to bring an Amazon distribution and fulfillment center to the old Cortana Mall are moving along, according to The Business Report.
Little has been released about the deal, but sources close to the situation say the deal is moving forward, says The Business Report. Rumblings of the potential deal first came to light in August.
PREVIOUS STORY: Is Amazon eyeing Cortana Mall? It looks like it.
The Business Report says Lance Ginn of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, which represents the seller, confirms Cortana Mall has a purchase agreement on the property, though he did not say who the buyer is. It’s also unclear when the purchase may go through.
In order to finalize plans, Amazon has to close deals on six separate sales at the mall site, according to The Business Report. Those are for the mall’s interior, and one for each of the anchor tenant spaces, which are owned individually.
Once the deal goes through, it’s expected that Amazon will tear down the mall and build a new distribution and fulfillment center, The Business Report says.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.