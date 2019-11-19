Pennington Biomedical will pay you up to $200 to replace meat in your diet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research center is looking for people to participate in a study about replacing meat in their diets.
The study will evaluate if replacing meat in meals with either potato or pulses (beans, lentils) can improve blood sugar and blood fats.
Officials at Pennington say improving these health markers have been shown to prevent diabetes and heart disease.
Researchers are looking for participants between the ages of 18 - 60 years old, not have diabetes, and have a body mass index (BMI) between 24-40.
Participants will be compensated up to $200 for the completion of the study.
For more information about the study, including qualifications click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.