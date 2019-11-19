OUR TURN: Vape-users urged to seek medical attention after first reported vaping-related death in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the first death linked to a vaping-associated lung injury in the state.
Officials were unable to provide specifics about the deceased individual due to privacy concerns.
They say the outbreak in Louisiana now includes 30 total cases.
Among the victims with these lung illnesses and injuries, the primary exposure factor is a combination of nicotine and THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health statistics, the median age of people diagnosed with a vaping-related lung illness is 29.
The youngest person is 17 and the oldest is 71.
The combination of nicotine and THC accounts for more than half of all illnesses in Louisiana.
Users of vaping products are urged to immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and vomiting. We have more resources on our website at WAFB.com.
