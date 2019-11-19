Walk? Bus? Carpool? New survey wants to know your daily travel patterns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State officials will be conducting a "household travel survey," to analyze the impacts of daily commutes in the capital region.
The survey, sponsored by the Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC) and Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD), is a survey of household demographics, daily travel activities, and typical travel patterns throughout the capital region.
Organizers say the last such survey was done in the early 1990s.
"Our region has significantly grown in population and employment over the last couple of decades. Travel patterns significantly changed, and traffic congestion worsened. A new survey is long overdue," officials say.
The survey will include all of Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes, as well as portions of West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Livingston parishes. The survey region includes 735,000 people.
Around 156,000 randomly selected households were invited by mail to participate.
If your household did not receive an invitation, you can take part in the survey by clicking here and using the password “SURVEY.” The survey has two parts - a signup survey that collects basic household information and a travel diary that asks about your travel on an assigned date. The first part must be completed by Dec. 6.
The survey aims to collect data about peoples' day-to-day travel throughout the region. Planners want to find out if you walk or take the bus; carpool or drive alone; how much you spend on travel. Organizers say responses to these questions will have a significant impact on future transportation planning decisions.
The data collected from the survey will help officials paint a more complete picture of transportation patterns, which they plan to use to better plan for transportation improvements - including reducing traffic congestion.
Planners will be able to understand the impact of the area's growth since the 90s.
Houses that were mailed invitations to participate will receive one or more $20 gift cards upon completion. Volunteers will be entered into a raffle for one of 10 $100 gift cards or the grand prize $1,000 gift card.
Survey responders can also choose to donate their reward to the American Red Cross: Louisiana Capital Area - West Chapter.
