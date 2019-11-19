New program to train law enforcement to better handle cases of domestic violence

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Justice Attorney Jeff Landry’s Office is hosting "Protecting Louisiana’s Families” training throughout the state.
The goal is to train law enforcement on how to deal with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.
Monica Taylor, with the DOJ’s office, said priority number one is helping victims of sexual assault and domestic violence while also focusing on putting the perpetrator in jail.
She said her department also wants law enforcement officers to be safe.
“Domestic violence and traffic stops are the two most dangerous calls for a law enforcement officer to go on,” Taylor said.
The AG’s office wants law enforcement to have all the tools to be safe and protect the community to the best of their ability.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.