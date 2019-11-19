New crane in place at Hard Rock site to secure remaining crane over Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Crews at the Hard Rock collapse site Tuesday moved a new crane into place to help secure the demolished crane over that still hangs over Canal Street.
The hope is that this will allow the evacuation area to shrink and some businesses will be allowed to reopen and the reopening of pedestrian traffic on Canal and Burgundy Streets.
City leaders say they expect to see the controlled implosion of the entire Hard Rock Building in about nine weeks. That means around mid-January. It’s also around the same time New Orleans is scheduled to host several high profile events like New Year’s Eve, Sugar Bowl and even the College Football Playoff Championship.
Rampart Street from Iberville to Canal streets and Iberville Street from Burgundy to North Rampart streets will remain closed through the implosion.
