Iberville Parish man enters guilty plea in connection with 2016 fatal heroin overdose

(WAFB) - An Iberville Parish man connected to a 2016 heroin death pled guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder on Nov. 14.
Broderick Scott, 43, of Bayou Goula, LA., age 43, pled guilty in connection with the 2016 death of 26-year-old Chase Gaudet of Pierre Part.
On July 20, 2016, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Pierre Part home after family members found Gaudet dead inside of his home.
Detectives found evidence on the scene, including a small amount of heroin and a needle near Gaudet’s body.
An autopsy confirmed that Gaudet died of a heroin overdose.
Detectives learned that a man named Reid Leonard of Plaquemine, along with Chase Gaudet and two other individuals, traveled to the home of Broderick Scott in Bayou Goula to purchase a quantity of heroin.
Leonard made contact with Scott, made a purchase, and dispersed the heroin to Gaudet and the other individuals. Gaudet was brought back to his home where he was later found dead.
On January 10, 2017, Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney presented the facts and evidence before a grand jury which resulted in the indictments of both Broderick Scott and Reid Leonard on the charges of second-degree Murder. Scott and Leonard were then apprehended and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
Scott was sentenced to 23 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Reid Leonard remains incarcerated awaiting trial. Leonard is set to appear in court on December 9, 2019.
