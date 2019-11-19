Freshman Damiree Burns drops 33 as Southern cruises past Ecclesia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern freshman forward Damiree Burns scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Jaguars to an easy win over Ecclesia College at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday.
Southern (2-2) cruised to a 121-55 lopsided victory over Ecclesia.
Burns shot 14-of-19 from the floor. He also had four steals. Jayden Saddler and Isaiah Rollins each added 12 points. Ahsante Shivers scored 11 points. Micah Bradford had a team-high seven assists and added nine points.
“I thought we played really well in stretches,” said head coach Sean Woods. “We started the game with a lot of energy but we have to learn to sustain it. We have a lot of new players and we are trying to find our rhythm and still learning to play hard for 40 minutes.”
Southern shot 55 percent (50-of-91) from the floor and 32 percent (7-of-22) from three-point range. The Jaguars dominated the boards, finishing with a 52-26 advantage.
Zachary Mcgee and Nicholas Coble each had 15 points to lead the Royals in scoring.
Southern will not be back at home until January.
The Jags will next take on Nebraska on Friday at 7 pm. They will then head to Omaha for The Mainland Tournament at Omaha (Cayman Island Classic) starting Monday, Nov. 25.
