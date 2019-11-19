Free haircuts, manicures at Boo Milton and Friends Giveback Weekend Food Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Boo Milton and his friends are at it again.
This time, they’re giving out free manicures and haircuts. They’ll also be accepting canned and boxed food donations.
It’s part of their Giveback Weekend, which is happening Nov. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinley High Alumni Center, located at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Experts will be on-hand to give free vision screenings. There will be a coat jacket giveaway, music, and refreshments.
