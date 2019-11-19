FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moving in Friday evening as cold front arrives

The better part of Friday will remain dry even as the next cold front approaches from the northwest. Highs Friday will reach the mid to upper 70s ahead of the front, but the big question is, “How long will the rains hold off on Friday?” At this point, the WAFB Storm Team expects the afternoon to remain mostly dry for the capital region, with rains moving into the metro Baton Rouge during the evening. That could be a problem for Mid City’s White Light Night arts and culture celebration.