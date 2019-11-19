FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moving in Friday evening as cold front arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We get to enjoy another good looking November day Wednesday. Daybreak temperatures for metro Baton Rouge will be in the low to mid 40s and we could see some fog for the Wednesday morning drive as well, but the day shapes up nicely under fair skies through the afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s for most of the WAFB region.
It’s a dry forecast Thursday too, although clouds will be moving in by the afternoon. After a mild morning start in the 50s, Thursday afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s.
The better part of Friday will remain dry even as the next cold front approaches from the northwest. Highs Friday will reach the mid to upper 70s ahead of the front, but the big question is, “How long will the rains hold off on Friday?” At this point, the WAFB Storm Team expects the afternoon to remain mostly dry for the capital region, with rains moving into the metro Baton Rouge during the evening. That could be a problem for Mid City’s White Light Night arts and culture celebration.
Rain is likely by late Friday night through early Saturday morning. With luck, the rain should be out of the area by mid-morning Saturday.
Saturday will be much cooler, with highs only reaching the low 60s, but skies should be clearing through midday and the afternoon for LSU Tiger tailgaters. Just be ready for a cool Saturday night in Death Valley, with temperatures in the 50s as the Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
It will be a sunny Sunday with highs in the low 60s, followed by a mostly sunny Monday with highs in the mid 60s.
The extended outlook for Thanksgiving week calls for a cold front to roll into the region during the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame, with rain likely. Unfortunately, the Storm Team’s outlook for Thanksgiving Day now includes scattered rains with a potential for showers to linger into Black Friday too. Admittedly, that extended forecast comes with limited confidence; let’s see if the outlook remains consistent as we work through this week.
In the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Sebastien in the west-central Atlantic, the 18th named storm of the 2019 Hurricane Season. Fortunately, Sebastien will remain over open water and is expected to dissipate in the next two to three days.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.