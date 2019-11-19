FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy to the south, dry and quiet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday is another quiet, dry, and chilly November morning.
No activity on First Alert Doppler Radar. Temperatures, generally speaking in the uppers 30°s to lower 40°s.
Watch for areas of patchy, dense fog during the early commute. Remember, visibility can change very quickly within a short distance.
We’re looking forward to more sunshine Tuesday and highs in the mid-70°s.
Overnight into Wednesday, expect mostly clear skies and a cool low in the upper 40°s, which is very close to where it should be this time of year.
Later in the day on Wednesday, a few more clouds move into the area, but still very nice. The warming trend continues with a high of 77°.
Heading into Friday, however, the forecast calls for a cold front to roll through south Louisiana from northwest to southeast. The Storm Team is still trying to nail down the timing of the frontal rains. For now, we are suggesting you plan for scattered to likely rains from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
While it’s too early to confidently assess the severe weather risk, the threat for a widespread severe weather outbreak appears to be low. In addition, the long-range forecast for regional rainfall suggests something on the order of 0.5″ for event totals, an indirect indication of low-end severe weather activity. Of course, keep in mind much can change over the next four days.
With a little luck, most (or all) of the rain should be out of the Baton Rouge area by midday Saturday. A this point, the Storm Team expects slow clearing Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, and that’s good news for LSU Tiger fans for a Saturday night in Death Valley as Arkansas comes to town.
Be ready for a much cooler Saturday, with highs only in the 60s after our week-long run in the 70s. Sunshine returns Sunday, but it stays cool, with highs only reaching the low 60s.
The First Alert outlook Thanksgiving week calls for a dry Monday, with rains returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the cool side for next week too, with highs in the 60s, but at this point, we’re anticipating a dry Turkey Day.
