Filing deadline for state taxes, payments extended due to ransomware attack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the filing dates for state taxes that were initially due Nov. 20 due to Monday’s ransomware attack on the state’s computer system.
The due date has been changed to Monday, Nov. 25.
The new deadline affects the following taxes:
- Sales and Use Tax
- Prepaid Wireless Telecommunications 911 Service Charge
- Hotel Occupancy Tax
- Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Food and Beverage Tax
- Beer Tax
- Tobacco Tax
- Terminal Operator Monthly Tax
- Distributer/Exporter/Blender Tax
- Motor Fuel Transporter Tax
- Fuel Backup Tax
- Transportation and Communication Tax - Monthly Return
LDR says the attack did not compromise any state tax returns or taxpayer information. Certain services were disrupted though, including the sales tax filing application, Parish E-File, and the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point (LaTAP), which is the state’s tax account management portal.
Taxpayers do not need to request an extension in this case. Extensions will be applied automatically. LDR will waive any interest, delinquent filing penalty, or delinquent payment penalty for any eligible returns or payments submitted by the new Nov. 25 deadline.
