Entergy warning customers of scams involving utilities

As part of Utility Scams Awareness Week, Entergy is warning its customers about common scams involving utilities.
Entergy says it will never ask for a payment over the phone or in person. Customers should not provide personal information to callers claiming to be with Entergy. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer representative from Entergy.
Below are some common scams involving utilities.
PHONE
- One of the most common methods scammers use is calling customers directly and pretending to be an Entergy employee. Scammers threaten to disconnect electrical services if instant payment isn’t received. They then direct the customer to transfer funds electronically, sometimes through money wiring systems or pre-paid cards. In recent instances, callers have even started demanding immediate payment over the phone. The callers often use sophisticated spoofing technology to replicate the local utility’s name and number on caller ID, making it difficult to spot this scam.
- Entergy will never ask for payment over the phone. Hang up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative.
IN-PERSON
- While far less common than any other scams, in-person con artists have been known to pose as utility workers and go door-to-door. In most instances, the scammers claim they need access to your property to provide repairs, offer free inspections, or to get power back on first following an outage or disconnect for an upfront payment.
- Entergy will contact a customer if it needs to access property for any reason and Entergy will never ask for payment in person.
DIGITAL/SOCIAL
- Entergy continues to see a rise in digital scams via email, text, and social media. Scammers have been known to send fake (but highly realistic) account bills to customers asking for immediate payment. Another tactic commonly used is text message fishing, where cellphone users receive a text asking for information such as banking account numbers, credit/debit card information, or Social Security numbers.
- Never click on links or attachments or respond to emails or text messages unless certain who the sender is. Entergy will not send a paperless bill unless a customer signed up for that service and will NEVER ask for payment via text message or social media.
