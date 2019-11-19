EBR Council on Aging hosting annual Thanksgiving dinner and dance for seniors

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) is set to host its annual Thanksgiving dinner and dance to help “break the barriers of social isolation that plague the senior population.”
The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The event includes a delicious Thanksgiving meal, entertainment, and door prizes. The menu includes gumbo, smoked turkey, glazed ham, as well as plenty of side dishes and desserts.
“The Council on Aging is grateful to be in a position to offer this event to the seniors of the community. The holiday season is often a difficult time of year for our seniors. We believe that no senior in East Baton Rouge Parish should be alone or go hungry during this holiday season. All seniors in the parish are invited to join us for a free meal, created with love and delightful fellowship,”' said Tasha Clark-Amar, CEO of EBRCOA.
Seniors 60 and up living in East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to attend.
For information about how to participate or volunteer, call EBRCOA at 225-923-8000.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.