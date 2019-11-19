DOTD holding public meeting on I-10/LA 415 to Essen Lane project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is inviting the public to attend a meeting about the results of an environmental assessment for the I-10: LA 415 to Essen Lane project.
Detailed project information can be found here.
The project requires the state to buy at least 17 homes and four businesses in nearby areas. The cost of the project is $360 million and is slated to take about five to seven years to complete.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Conference Center, located at 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen and on Nov. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriot.
Representatives from DOTD and the project team will be available to answer questions about the project. Officials will give a presentation of information related to the general location, design features, impacts of the project, and a tentative project schedule.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to make a public statement.
