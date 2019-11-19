Body of man reported missing recovered in Natalbany

NATALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa officials have located the body of a man who was reported missing.
According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the body of Pere Jackson, 27, was recovered on Monday, Nov. 18 near the edge of a wooded area on Dead End Street in Natalbany. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 15.
An autopsy to confirm the cause of death is scheduled.
Information on how or when Jackson died remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.
