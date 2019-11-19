Ascension Parish Tourism Commission unveils ‘Portal to the Past’ in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Tourism Commission unveiled Donaldsonville’s Historic Portal to the Past on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The project was created to educate visitors about the history of Donaldsonville. Tourism officials began discussions to create the project in 2017.
Officials decided to structure the project as a series of wayside exhibits, also referred to as “portal panels.” The overall exhibit consists of seven of the panels dedicated to different points of interest about Donaldsonville.
The panel includes high-resolution aerial images and collaborated with historians to create the panels.
