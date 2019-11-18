Second weekend of violence in a row; 5 new shootings reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second week in a row, Baton Rouge Police are waking up Monday morning with a handful of new shooting investigations underway.
On Saturday. Nov. 16, Charles Arnold, 29, was killed in a shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive. Around an hour later, Denika Jacobs, 20, was shot and killed outside of her home on Underwood Avenue.
Later that night, a man was shot on Ozark Street. His injuries do not appear life-threatening, officials say.
The violence continued Sunday when one person was transported with gunshot wounds following a shooting on Lobdell Avenue. Sunday night, BRPD says another shooting happened on Monte Sano Avenue. The victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Last weekend, four people were shot and killed in separate shootings around the capital area. Police say there is no reason to believe those shootings are connected. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said they would increase patrols in the areas where the shootings occurred.
