REPORT: LSU basketball picks up commitment from 5-star guard Cam Thomas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade and the Tigers have picked up the commitment of five-star shooting guard Cam Thomas, according to reports.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Oak Hill Academy in Chesapeake, Va. is ranked as the No. 24 prospect in the nation by 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 2 prospect in Virginia.
LSU now has the No. 16 recruiting class for 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Experts noted four-star Walker point guard Jalen Cook and three-star Oak Hill Academy forward Bradley Ezewiro, have already been announced as 2020 signings for the Tigers.
Thomas and Ezewiro are currently high school teammates.
