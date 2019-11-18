Piccadilly announces opening date for Juban Crossing location

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Piccadilly has announced an opening date for a new concept restaurant in Juban Crossing.
The new, full-service restaurant in Denham Springs is opening on Dec. 11.
The restaurant will serve as a prototype for future full-service restaurants, blending classic Piccadilly elements with modern conveniences, a new decor, and updated menu.
The Juban Crossing location will feature an open kitchen, USB plugins, and a takeout area for guests on the go.
The menu will highlight time-honored classics like carrot souffle, fried chicken, and southern fried fish, as well as new dishes such as made-to-order entree salads and fresh, seasonal salads.
“The Juban Crossing prototype is a modern Piccadilly that still holds true to its roots,” Khan says. “Guests can expect the same great hospitality experience, speed of service and freshly prepared food that Piccadilly is known for delivering. The updates we’ve incorporated in this new concept build upon that foundation.”
More information on store hours and online ordering will be available on Piccadilly’s website as the grand opening approaches.
