Mother arrested for reportedly attacking juvenile student at middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested and charged after reportedly attacking a juvenile student at Westdale Middle School.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were alerted to a “major campus disturbance” at the school. The assistant principal reports that a woman, later identified as Lacey Louis, showed up at the school and was told to wait her office because she was being “irate.” The report goes on to say the assistant principal claims Louis left her office and was seen attacking a juvenile student in one of the rooms in the front office.
The report further says the assistant principal claims Louis was seen pulling her own daughter out of one room to go fight another student.
EBRSO’s report says none of the faculty was reportedly aware of Louis’ presence on campus.
Louis claims she was at the school to talk to someone about her child receiving threatening phone calls from another student. She claims she never made it to the front office because she saw her daughter fighting. Louis claims she was trying to break up the fight.
The EBRSO report states multiple students heard Louis say to her daughter “do your s***” and also heard her tell her child, “Let’s go. You did what you came to do.”
Louis was arrested and charged with simple battery, disturbing the peace, and inciting to riot.
