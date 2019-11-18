Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Arkansas Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview the game against Arkansas and recap the victory over Ole Miss.
No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) will host Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) after pulling out the 58-37 win over Ole Miss (4-7, 2-5 SEC). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
The Tigers finished with more than 700 total yards of offense, while the Rebels had more than 600 yards. The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 32-of-42 for 489 yards and five touchdowns. However, he also threw two interceptions. He broke Rohan Davey’s record of 3,347 yards in a season that was set in 2001. Burrow currently has 3,687 yards through 10 games. At one point, he completed 17 straight passes to set another school record.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught eight passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He set a new LSU record with 13 touchdown catches in a season. His 227 yards in a game is the fourth-most in school history. He also became the first Tiger receiver with three-straight 100-yard games since Michael Clayton did it in 2003.
Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Chase and Jefferson joined former LSU wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. in 2013 and Florida pass-catchers Jabar Gaffney and Reche Caldwell in 2001 to each reach 1,000 yards in a season.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 23 carries for 172 yards and one touchdown. It was his third-straight 100-yard game. His 172 yards rushing was a career-high.
LSU is No. 1 in the SEC in total offense. The Tigers are averaging 556 yards per game and 47.8 points. Arkansas is ranked No. 12 in the conference in total offense. The Razorbacks are averaging only 353.5 yards per game and 22.3 points.
Burrow is the passing yards leader in the SEC. Chase is No. 1 in receiving yards, while Jefferson is not far behind at No. 3. Edwards-Helaire is the fifth-best running back in the conference. Arkansas has the third-best running back in the SEC in Rakeem Boyd.
