LSU wide receivers named Biletnikoff semifinalists

Chase currently leads the SEC in receiving touchdowns (13), yards (1,116), and yards per game (124.0). His 13 touchdowns in a season is a new LSU record. Chase is also the first player in LSU history to have 200-yards receiving games during the regular season. He has had 229 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the win over Vanderbilt and then followed up with 227 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss.