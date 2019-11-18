Louisiana has highest number of flu-like related illnesses in United States

(WAFB) - A health alert as you try to fight off the flu and keep you and your family safe.
People in Louisiana have more flu-like related illnesses than any other state right now. Doctors at the Mid-City Ochsner urgent care say right now they’re seeing five to 15 patients come in daily with symptoms.
They say they’re used to seeing a later flu season but the last few years, Louisiana has been on the front lines.
With the holidays looming, we’re told it could get worse before it gets better.
They say the best thing to do is to get the flu shot even if you’ve already had the flu.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.