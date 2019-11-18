Local families given free Thanksgiving dinner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holiday spirit is in the air. One former LSU football player is making sure every family has a meal this Thanksgiving.
Plaquemine native and current Miami dolphin, Davon Godchaux is giving back to his community by giving away Thanksgiving turkeys.
Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi and attorney Tony Clayton helped out by organizing the event.
The boxes contain turkey or ham and fixings to make a full meal. The effort is expected to help around 300 families.
All of the meals were given out during the event, but organizers say they hope to have the event every year to help more families.
