How Edwards won, and his new legislative challenges
By Matt Houston | November 18, 2019 at 11:18 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 11:44 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Though Republicans were not able to secure a veto-proof super-majority in the House of Representatives, the legislature became more conservative than ever after Saturday’s election.

The 105-member house now includes 68 republicans. Of the Senate’s 39 seats, 26 belong to republicans, a super-majority.

Gov. John Bel Edwards preached bipartisanship during his victory speech. His victory is widely credited to high African-American turnout, though he was able to poach enough republican voters to secure a 40,000-vote margin.

