Ford honors schools in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ford Motor Company recognized Livingston Parish educators and students as being among the nation’s Top 5 school programs to utilize the Ford Learning Management System.
The recognition was held at the Livingston Parish Literacy & Technology Center in Walker.
The Ford Learning Management System (LMS) is focused on raising awareness and increasing interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry, ultimately as a service technician.
Students participating in the LMS can obtain valuable knowledge of Ford/Lincoln vehicle systems by completing Web-Based Training (WBT) and hands-on exercises with trained technicians.
