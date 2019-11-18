Ford honors schools in Livingston Parish

By WAFB Staff | November 18, 2019 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 5:24 PM

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ford Motor Company recognized Livingston Parish educators and students as being among the nation’s Top 5 school programs to utilize the Ford Learning Management System.

The recognition was held at the Livingston Parish Literacy & Technology Center in Walker.

The Ford Learning Management System (LMS) is focused on raising awareness and increasing interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry, ultimately as a service technician.

Students participating in the LMS can obtain valuable knowledge of Ford/Lincoln vehicle systems by completing Web-Based Training (WBT) and hands-on exercises with trained technicians.

