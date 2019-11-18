FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm-up this week, then another cold front arrives Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everybody has enjoyed the sunshine over the last few days, including our mild Monday afternoon, when many WAFB neighborhoods flirted with highs near 70°. There’s more of the good stuff on the way, with highs in the 70s through Friday and dry weather extending through Thursday.
Heading into Friday, however, the forecast calls for a cold front to roll through south Louisiana from northwest to southeast. The Storm Team is still trying to nail down the timing of the frontal rains. For now, we are suggesting you plan for scattered to likely rains from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
While it’s too early to confidently assess the severe weather risk, the threat for a widespread severe weather outbreak appears to be low. In addition, the long-range forecast for regional rainfall suggests something on the order of 0.5″ for event totals, an indirect indication of low-end severe weather activity. Of course, keep in mind much can change over the next four days.
With a little luck, most (or all) of the rain should be out of the Baton Rouge area by midday Saturday. A this point, the Storm Team expects slow clearing Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, and that’s good news for LSU Tiger fans for a Saturday night in Death Valley as Arkansas comes to town.
Be ready for a much cooler Saturday, with highs only in the 60s after our week-long run in the 70s. Sunshine returns Sunday, but it stays cool, with highs only reaching the low 60s.
The First Alert outlook Thanksgiving week calls for a dry Monday, with rains returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the cool side for next week too, with highs in the 60s, but at this point, we’re anticipating a dry Turkey Day.
