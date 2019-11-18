Family of missing man living in a nightmare: ‘Just try to help us out. We can’t do it on our own.’

(WAFB) - Welton “Wic” Pierce has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 27. Family members say they believe he has early-onset dementia. “Wic” and his wife, Mildred, his have been glued to the hip for the last 63 years. Family members say they believe he has early-onset dementia.
“Just in the last three to four months is when he started losing his sense of direction,” Pierce’s son, Rocky said.
It took the family by surprise because Pierce has always been a working man. He ran an automotive shop in Zachary. Rocky says up until this point, they haven’t been faced with issues.
The son says there was a minor incident the night before his father disappeared; he left home, but later returned.
A family member took Pierce’s truck keys, but Rocky says there must have been an extra set the family didn’t know about.
“Mama had him a doctor’s appointment the following day after he left to go have this checked out. He never made it to the appointment,” Rocky said.
Appointments to pinpoint mind-altering issues are critical in the very beginning. Trained professionals say a change in behavior should trigger the need for help.
“Someone could have the disease for years and not show much decline, whereas someone could go for a year and do a drastic decline,” said Julie Knight with Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area.
Experts say navigating this process can be difficult for caregivers, so establishing a routine helps prevent wandering.
“Keep that person occupied. Also, find out if they need something,” Knight said. “Most of the time, people wander because they’re just trying to meet a basic need.”
Experts say if a loved one wanders off, research shows someone with dementia may travel based off their dominate hand.
“So if I’m left-handed, I’ll tend to go to the left. If I’m right-handed, I’ll go in the right direction,” Knight said.
Anyone diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s can get a Medic Alert Safe Return bracelet. It’s a quick reference for people who find someone missing to alert law enforcement to help with a safe return. That’s what the Pierce family is hoping for now. Knight says patients enrolled in their program will automatically get a bracelet to help provide family members with peace of mind.
Rocky says this search has been a nightmare.
“There’s just no information out there right now. Someone needs to pay attention to what you’re doing look around. Just try to help us out. Apparently, we can’t do it on our own. We’ve tried.”
“Whether he’s still with us or not. We just need closure,” he adds.
Detective Ty Stephens with the Zachary Police Department says Pierce has been reported to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. Stephens says since day one, crews have been searching for Pierce.
“The last place that we got him on video confirmed was in Jackson, Louisiana on the 27 at 12 o’clock. You could see that it was Mr. Wic driving the car at the time. Then after that, he just disappeared," said Stephens.
Investigators say Pierce didn’t take his wallet, cell phone, or credit card.
The Zachary Police Department says the Silver Alert issued the day Pierce went missing has been expanded across the United States. Call Zachary PD at 225-654-9393 with tips. Investigators say they will look into them all.
