Crews respond to fire at home in Garden District; cause unknown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire Monday evening in the Garden District.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called out around 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 to a house fire in the 2500 block of Terrace Avenue near St. Rose Avenue and S Eugene Street.
Officials with BRFD say the cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation. Firefighters first arrived to find fire on the side of the house as if it had started from the boat parked next to the house. The fire quickly spread to the attic, causing it to break through the roof, the report from BRFD states.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about 35 minutes.
