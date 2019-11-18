BRPD patrol unit hit in head-on crash in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department patrol unit was hit in a head-on crash in Central on Nov. 18, a department spokesperson confirmed to WAFB.
The patrol unit was hit by a white Ford truck around 3:03 p.m. at the intersection of Hooper Road and Joor Road.
First responders at the scene had to use the jaws of life to remove the door of the patrol vehicle to remove the officer inside. The officer appeared to be in good condition but was taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.
The driver of the truck was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Central Police Department.
