BRCC to host open house for adjunct faculty job positions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will host an open house for those interested in adjunct positions on Saturday, Nov. 23,
The open house is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon in the Bonne Santé Health and Wellness Center, Mid City Campus.
Positions are available throughout its eight locations: Mid City, Acadian, Frazier, Ardendale, Central, Jackson, Jackson, New Roads, and Port Allen.
Job seekers must have the minimum requirements for the desired position and apply online at MyBRCC.edu ahead of the open house.
Bring a copy of your resume to the open house.
For more information about careers at Baton Rouge Community College, please contact Human Resources at (225) 216-8268 or HR@MyBRCC.edu.
