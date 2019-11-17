'How sweet it is:’ Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards elected to second term

While the fight to restore balance to the state’s finances defined the first half of Edwards’ tenure, the second half was defined by ongoing battles sprung in the wake of the Trump administration. Voters and politicians were suddenly reminded of Edwards’ conservative-leaning stance on polarizing issues, the most notable being signing a measure outlawing abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected without exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest. Signing the law caused a rift between Edwards and his party, with many notable Democrats condemning Edwards.