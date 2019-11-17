WAFB PROJECTION: Ardoin defeats Collins-Greenup in race for Secretary of State

(WAFB) - Kyle Ardoin has been elected Secretary of State in Louisiana during an election held Saturday, Nov. 16, WAFB Political Analyst Jim Engster projects. Ardoin defeated the lesser-known Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup for the second time.
Ardoin served as First Assistant Secretary of State for eight years prior to being elected in 2018 during a special election called when former Secretary of State Tom Schedler stepped down over a sexual harassment scandal.
In that race, Ardoin positioned himself as an incumbent though he’s been in the top job less than a year, suggesting his work in the agency for nearly a decade would keep him from needing “on-the-job training.”
A lifelong resident of Louisiana and native of Ville Platte, Ardoin previously led a lobbying firm, served for four years on the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board, and worked for the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Ardoin said his second term will be focused on ensuring fair, accurate, and honest elections in Louisiana.
