Southern gets past Jackson St. in SWAC showdown

Southern gets past Jackson St. in SWAC showdown
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 16, 2019 at 6:24 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 12:56 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern used a dominant second half to beat Jackson State on Saturday.

The Jags (7-4, 5-1 SWAC) finished with a 40-34 win over the Tigers (4-7, 3-3 SWAC).

RECAP: Southern vs Jackson State
POST GAME: Dawson Odums
POST GAME: Ladarius Skelton and Dakavion Champion
POST GAME: Jaylon Brinson, Calvin Lunkins, and Hunter Register

Jackson State got on the board first with a 26-yard field goal to take the 3-0 early lead. Southern responded with quarterback Ladarius Skelton hooking up with wide receiver Hunter Register for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 9:24 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers later answered with a touchdown of their own to retake the lead. It was 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Southern tied the game with a 40-yard field goal by Cesar Barajas. Later, Skelton ran 29 yards of a touchdown to give Southern the 17-10 lead. It didn’t last long, though. Less than 2:00 later, Jackson State scored on a 23-yard pass and then, scored again on a 34-yard pass to retake the 24-17 lead.

Southern took control in the third quarter, limiting Jackson St. to only a field goal. The Jags first scored on a safety and then, a 22-yard touchdown run by Skelton gave them the 26-24 lead. The field goal by the Tigers made it 27-24. Next, Brandon Hinton returned the kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-27. Southern never trailed again.

In the fourth quarter, Skelton scored another rushing touchdown. This one was from seven yards out to make it 40-27. With less than 1:00 left in the game, a 4-yard touchdown pass by Jackson State made it 40-34.

____________

Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.