Southern gets past Jackson St. in SWAC showdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern used a dominant second half to beat Jackson State on Saturday.
The Jags (7-4, 5-1 SWAC) finished with a 40-34 win over the Tigers (4-7, 3-3 SWAC).
Jackson State got on the board first with a 26-yard field goal to take the 3-0 early lead. Southern responded with quarterback Ladarius Skelton hooking up with wide receiver Hunter Register for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 9:24 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers later answered with a touchdown of their own to retake the lead. It was 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Southern tied the game with a 40-yard field goal by Cesar Barajas. Later, Skelton ran 29 yards of a touchdown to give Southern the 17-10 lead. It didn’t last long, though. Less than 2:00 later, Jackson State scored on a 23-yard pass and then, scored again on a 34-yard pass to retake the 24-17 lead.
Southern took control in the third quarter, limiting Jackson St. to only a field goal. The Jags first scored on a safety and then, a 22-yard touchdown run by Skelton gave them the 26-24 lead. The field goal by the Tigers made it 27-24. Next, Brandon Hinton returned the kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-27. Southern never trailed again.
In the fourth quarter, Skelton scored another rushing touchdown. This one was from seven yards out to make it 40-27. With less than 1:00 left in the game, a 4-yard touchdown pass by Jackson State made it 40-34.
