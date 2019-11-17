Person injured on Ozark Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was injured during a shooting reported on Ozark Street Saturday, Nov. 16.
According to preliminary information from the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the shooting reported in the 2800 block of Ozark Street at around 11:20 p.m.
They found a man who had gunshot injuries, which do not appear life-threatening, according to BRPD. The man was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
