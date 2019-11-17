No. 1 LSU survives scare from Ole Miss on historic night

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - Quarterback Joe Burrow broke the LSU single-season passing record, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase broke the single-season touchdown catches record, and Chase and fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson became just the third pass-catching duo in SEC history with 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
Despite all of the fireworks from the No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) offense, the Tigers received a big scare from Ole Miss (4-7, 2-5 SEC) but were able to pull out the 58-37 win over the Rebels. LSU finished with more than 700 yards of total offense, while Ole Miss had more than 600 total yards. The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense.
Burrow was 32-42 for 489 yards and five touchdowns. However, he also threw two interceptions. He broke Rohan Davey’s record 3,347 yards in a season that was set in 2001. Burrow currently has 3,687 yards through 10 games. At one point, he completed 17 straight passes to set another school record. Chase caught eight of those passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson had nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Chase and Jefferson joined former LSU wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. in 2013 and Florida pass-catchers Jabar Gaffney and Reche Caldwell in 2001 to each reach 1,000 yards in a season. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 23 carries for 172 yards and one touchdown.
Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee finished with 21 carries for 212 yards and four touchdowns. He led a Rebel rushing attack that accounted for just over 400 yards.
LSU started off hot, taking the opening drive 75 yards on seven plays and capping it off with a 34-yard touchdown from Burrow to Chase to make it 7-0. Ole Miss put together a pretty good drive of its own but the Rebels missed on a 38-yard field goal try. LSU then also missed a 48-yard field goal attempt.
The LSU defense then forced a punt and the offense took over again. On the first play of the drive, Burrow connected with tight end Thaddeus Moss for a 23-yard gain but he fumbled the ball on a big hit by a Rebel defender. Fortunately for the Tigers, Moss was able to recover the fumble to retain possession. Later in the drive, on a second-and-nine, Burrow found Moss again and on this one, the big tight end was stopped short but fought through a tackle and dove for the first down. Three plays later, it was freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price slicing through the Ole Miss defense for a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
After the LSU defense stepped up big and forced a three-and-out, Burrow and Chase connected for another long pitch and catch that resulted in a score. This one was for 51 yards. It put the Tigers up 21-0 with 14:09 to go in the half. Later, Burrow tossed the ball out to Jefferson and the speedster outran the Ole Miss defense for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 28-0. The Rebels got their first points of the game on a six-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run by Plumlee to make it 28-7 with 5:40 left in the half. LSU then started marching down the field again but a sack on third-and-goal forced a Cade York 33-yard field goal with :05 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers the 31-7 halftime lead.
Ole Miss received the opening kick of the second half and went right to work. The Rebels went 75 yards in two plays. The second was a 46-yard touchdown run by Plumlee. The two-point conversion made it 31-15 in only :31. LSU was also able to go down the field but the Tigers took their time, using 16 plays to go 66 yards and eat up more than 6:00 on the clock. They got into the red zone but couldn't reach pay dirt. A 27-yard field goal made it 34-15. Ole Miss again went 75 yards in two plays, with Plumlee running for a 60-yard touchdown. He then dove across the goal line on the two-point conversion to make it 34-23. LSU responded again, this time the Tigers scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Jefferson to extend the lead to 40-23.
Ole Miss was on the move again when Plumlee made a critical mistake. He was picked off by Kary Vincent Jr. and the track star returned it 40 yards to the Ole Miss 24-yard line. However, an unsportsmanlike penalty against Vincent moved the ball back to the 39-yard line. A sack and two incomplete passes later, LSU was kicking another field goal. This one was true from 52 yards out to make it 44-23 with 3:25 left in the third quarter.
Ole Miss turned the ball over on downs but LSU couldn’t capitalize. Burrow threw a pass intended for Chase but the receiver fell down and the ball was picked off by the Rebels. On the very next play, Plumlee ran for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 44-30 with 13:26 left in the game. LSU attempted to answer but Burrow was picked off by Deantre Prince. Despite giving up 50 yards on the drive, the Tiger defense was able to get the Rebels to turn the ball over on downs. LSU took full advantage of the possession and Burrow once again connected with Chase on a 61-yard touchdown to extend the Tiger lead to 51-30. On the next drive, the Rebels’ other quarterback, Matt Corral, found Elijah Moore for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 51-37 with 3:19 left in the game. LSU was quick to respond. Edwards-Helaire took a handoff and went 49 yards to make it 58-37.
LSU will host Arkansas in the Battle for the Golden Booth on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
