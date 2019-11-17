No. 1 LSU survives scare from Ole Miss on historic night

Ole Miss turned the ball over on downs but LSU couldn’t capitalize. Burrow threw a pass intended for Chase but the receiver fell down and the ball was picked off by the Rebels. On the very next play, Plumlee ran for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 44-30 with 13:26 left in the game. LSU attempted to answer but Burrow was picked off by Deantre Prince. Despite giving up 50 yards on the drive, the Tiger defense was able to get the Rebels to turn the ball over on downs. LSU took full advantage of the possession and Burrow once again connected with Chase on a 61-yard touchdown to extend the Tiger lead to 51-30. On the next drive, the Rebels’ other quarterback, Matt Corral, found Elijah Moore for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 51-37 with 3:19 left in the game. LSU was quick to respond. Edwards-Helaire took a handoff and went 49 yards to make it 58-37.