FULL TRANSCRIPT: John Bel Edwards’ victory speech

The Governor-elect took a moment to relish in the cheers from his supporters with a gracious smile on his face before going on to thank his loved ones, the voters, and his campaign team and administration. Religion and the “bonds” between Louisianans became consistent themes throughout the speech after that, with Edwards at one point commenting on voter turnout among his supporters by saying, “You may have heard me say once or twice that God will order our steps. But we have to move our feet. And you moved your feet to the polls.”