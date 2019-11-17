FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slow but steady warming trend coming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new week will bring a warming trend through the work/school week. Our next cold front is not set to arrive until next weekend.
In the meantime, be sure to still have the jackets handy for the next few morning starts. Morning lows will be chilly in the 40°s through Wednesday. Morning lows and afternoon highs will increase a few degrees each day.
Expect picture-perfect weather through Wednesday. Changes will begin by late Thursday as our next storm system approaches.
This storm system looks to be a very slow mover. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to increase Friday with storms likely on Saturday as a cold front slowly pushes through the area.
While not a guarantee, severe weather could be possible with this next storm system. At least the first half of next weekend looks wet at this time.
Long-range models are still struggling a bit with the overall timing of this next weather feature, so some changes could be coming in the next few days.
A slight cool down is then expected once the front passes for the first part of next week.
