FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect start to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana couldn’t ask for better weather over the course of the next few days.
The kids will still want some layers for the morning bus stops especially Monday and Tuesday.
A gradual warming trend will take place as morning lows and afternoon highs increase a few days day-by-day. The warming trend will peak Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and Friday morning with lows in the low 60s.
The local area is expected to remain dry through Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds Wednesday and Thursday.
After Thursday things become increasingly uncertain. There is almost no agreement between long-range weather models right now on how they handle the area’s next storm system. The timing and strength of the system are still question marks at this time. For now the First Alert Weather Team will lean towards a slower moving system hinted at by the European and Canadian weather models. For now expect increasing rain chances Friday into Saturday.
A cold front will push through the area late Saturday delivering potentially widespread showers and t-storms. That means the LSU home game next weekend could have some weather issues if these long-range weather models prove accurate.
Temperatures will take a dip as we start the new week. A second storm system will likely be quickly on the heels of the first system. Once again models are split on timing with some arriving Tuesday, Nov. 26 while others hold off until Wednesday, Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. So the bottom line is to enjoy the very nice weather over the next few days as the Storm Team tries to answer these unanswered questions in the coming days.
In the tropics a broad area of low pressure is sitting out in the Central Atlantic. Right now, development chances remain low but are increasing as the system is forecast to stay out over the open waters of the Atlantic over the coming days.
