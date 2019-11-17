FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect start to the week

Temperatures will take a dip as we start the new week. A second storm system will likely be quickly on the heels of the first system. Once again models are split on timing with some arriving Tuesday, Nov. 26 while others hold off until Wednesday, Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. So the bottom line is to enjoy the very nice weather over the next few days as the Storm Team tries to answer these unanswered questions in the coming days.